Hyderabad Student Faces Unexpected Technical Questions In US Visa Interview: "I Was Surprised"

A US F-1 student visa applicant had a surprising experience during an interview at the Hyderabad Consulate. After answering standard questions about education and university choices, the consular officer unexpectedly launched into a series of technical questions. Despite the applicant's calm and clear responses, the officer denied the visa, advising him to reapply. Seeking insight into what went wrong, the applicant shared his story on Reddit to gather feedback and advice.

"I had my F1 visa interview today (May 30, 2025) at the Hyderabad Consulate, India. He is a white male VO in his 30s. Unfortunately, I was rejected under section 214(b). I'm sharing my experience to get your feedback on what might have gone wrong and how I can improve for the next attempt," he wrote on Reddit.

The student said that his visa interview began typically, with questions about his studies and university applications. However, the officer's tone shifted when he started asking unexpected technical questions. The student was asked about the differences between an array and a linked list, as well as linear regression. Despite answering confidently, the officer denied his F-1 visa under Section 214(b) after inquiring about his chosen university, Indiana University Bloomington, and its specialisations in data science.

"I was surprised by the level of technical questions asked. I tried to stay calm and answer everything honestly, but I'm still not sure what went wrong—whether it was something in my answers, my university choices, or how I explained my project. If anyone has gone through something similar or has suggestions for improving in my next attempt, I would be really grateful for your insights," the student added.

Some Reddit users shared similar experiences with unusual visa interview questions. One user reported a 15-second interview where the officer spent most of the time typing on the computer, while another had a straightforward conversation about their fiancé's work and wedding plans.

One user wrote, "Wait whattt This has kind of got me bumfuzzled I mean why would he ask such questions."

Another commented, "Industry-oriented is not the word you should say. Or if you say it you should emphasise that I would work back home."

A third said, "Interviewer asked just the regular questions, but I think you got into panic, but go ahead and apply for it again this time, answer confidently." A fourth added, "Maybe he just ran out of time and had to make a decision.... for the last question, maybe you should've looped back to how this will help you get a better job in your countr,y but other than than i don't think you could've done anything different."