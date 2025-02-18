2 Students In Fortuner, BMW Perform Stunts On Hyderabad Road, Arrested

Two students have been arrested for performing stunts in luxury SUVs in the middle of the outer ring road in Hyderabad. In CCTV footage from February 9, a Fortuner can be seen doing donuts (going around in circles using the handbrake) in the middle lane of the five-lane road while a BMW drives to the side after doing the same thing.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles had removed the number plates to avoid being identified but their faces could be seen on CCTV cameras. The RGI Airport police tracked down Mohammed Obaidullah (25), a resident of Rajendranagar, and Zohair Siddiqui (25), a resident of Malakpet, and arrested them on Monday. The luxury cars were also seized.

"The students were doing stunts in two different cars on the ORR (Outer Ring Road) Shamshabad. The act was captured on the closed-circuit cameras installed on the ORR stretch. A video of the students performing the stunts has gone viral," said an official.

Last week, the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, VC Sajjanar, who is a former additional director of police, shared a video of a boy performing a wheelie on a bike with a girl behind him.

In a post on X, Mr Sajjanar wrote in Telugu, "These are some crazy things done in the name of 'Valentine's Day'!! Some couples are releasing such videos on social media, saying that they are doing amazing stunts on the occasion of Valentine's Day.. as if they have achieved some kind of feat. You may find these strange stunts performed at high speed and in a dangerous manner funny... but imagine what will happen if an accident happens."

"It is dangerous to do such stunts on the road to become famous on social media. Do not cause accidents and make your family members suffer by indulging in such adventures," he added.