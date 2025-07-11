Stunt For Reel Ends In Disaster: SUV Falls Into 300-Foot Ditch In Maharashtra, Driver Injured

He put the car in reverse, the camera was on, and it was time for action. He performed a stunt, and everyone watched. The man behind the wheel is not a stuntman, and the ending was not what he expected.

The car fell into a 300-foot ditch. The driver survived but suffered serious injuries.

The stunt for a reel lasted only six seconds and ended in a disaster in Maharashtra's Sadawaghapur - a popular tourist spot. Twenty-year-old Sahil Jadhav and his four friends were on a hill, popular for its picturesque views of the valley.

Sahil's friends got down of the Hyundai Venue and put the car in reverse and performed a stunt, spinning the car in a circle, but the Hyundai Venue skidded off the cliff and fell into a 300-foot ditch.

The man recording exclaimed, and the video stopped. Sahil was rescued but suffered injuries. He is undergoing treatment, and the police have registered a case.