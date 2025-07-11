Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Stunt For Reel Ends In Disaster: SUV Falls Into 300-Foot Ditch In Maharashtra, Driver Injured

The car fell into a 300-foot ditch, but he luckily survived, though he suffered serious injuries.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

The man recording exclaimed, and the video stopped.

  • Twenty-year-old Sahil Jadhav and his four friends were on a hill, popular for its picturesque views
  • The car skidded off a cliff during a stunt for a reel and fell into a 300-foot ditch in Maharashtra
  • The driver survived but sustained serious injuries
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

He put the car in reverse, the camera was on, and it was time for action. He performed a stunt, and everyone watched. The man behind the wheel is not a stuntman, and the ending was not what he expected.

The car fell into a 300-foot ditch. The driver survived but suffered serious injuries. 

The stunt for a reel lasted only six seconds and ended in a disaster in Maharashtra's Sadawaghapur - a popular tourist spot. Twenty-year-old Sahil Jadhav and his four friends were on a hill, popular for its picturesque views of the valley.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sahil's friends got down of the Hyundai Venue and put the car in reverse and performed a stunt, spinning the car in a circle, but the Hyundai Venue skidded off the cliff and fell into a 300-foot ditch. 

The man recording exclaimed, and the video stopped. Sahil was rescued but suffered injuries. He is undergoing treatment, and the police have registered a case.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Car Stunt, Maharashtra Car Stunt
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com