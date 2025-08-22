Maharashtra Man Reports Wife Missing, Her Body Was Found Buried Near Home

A woman was reported missing by her husband recently. However, he went missing himself soon after. However, when the police reached their house in Maharashtra's Wardha to make inquiries about the missing wife, they found her body buried in a pit nearby. And balls of naphthalene had a key part to play in the discovery.

A few days ago, the man filed a missing persons report of his wife at a police station in Maharashtra. When the police called the man to inquire about his wife, his phone was switched off. The police then reached his house in Wardha's Hinganghat to investigate.

When the police reached the house, they noticed a foul smell emanating from around the house. During the investigation, they found naphthalene on the ground near the house. They noticed the soil under the balls was fresh and got suspicious. When the area was dug, the body of the woman was discovered in a sack in the pit.

The police are now starting the investigation afresh, and efforts are being made to find the missing husband.