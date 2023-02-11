Missing Mentally Ill Woman From Northeast Delhi Reunited With Family

The 29-year-old woman was found in central Delhi. (Representational)

A 29-year-old mentally-disoriented woman reportedly missing from her home in northeast Delhi was found in central part of the city on early Saturday and reunited with her family, police said.

The woman was found wandering on a road near Jhandewalan in central Delhi, they said.

On Saturday, around 2 am, an unknown woman was found roaming around Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road. Seeing her alone, some passersby informed the PCR van deployed near Jhandewalan temple who brought her to Paharganj police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

In purported videos doing the rounds on social media, two persons claimed that they found the woman and later informed the police.

Rajiv Sharma, a passerby, claimed in the video that he saw the woman in the late hour.

"A truck driver was trying to pull her towards his truck. We raised alarm and I asked my friend to nab him. However, the accused fled from the spot," he claimed.

Jag Parvesh, who works as sewadar in Jhandewalan Mandir, claimed, "I was going along with Sharma when we saw the woman around 1.30 am. Later, we saw that a truck driver was misbehaving with her and trying to pull her from her hairs." "When I went to catch him, he fled from the spot. Meanwhile, I asked Sharma to go to Jhandewalan Mandir and inform the PCR van standing there. Later, the PCR van reached the spot and the woman was taken to Paharganj police station," he said.

The woman was not telling much about herself and she didn't even disclose how she reached here, police said.

During the inquiry, it was found that the woman was mentally disoriented. Later, she disclosed her identity and stated that she resides at Usmanpur in northeast Delhi with her family, the DCP said.

She was carrying a keypad phone from which it got revealed that she had made a PCR call regarding a quarrel with her family members in Usmanpur police station, Mr Sain said.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment at IHBAS hospital, was safely handed over to her family members, police added.

