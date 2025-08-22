Ganesh Chaturthi Gets "State Festival" Tag In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held an important meeting on Friday with senior state officials. In this meeting, it was announced that this year's Ganesh Festival will be celebrated as a "Mahayuti Government's State Festival."

This year, the Ganesh Festival will be celebrated with greater enthusiasm, with all state departments working in full capacity.

In Pune, metro services will run from 6 am to 2 am, during the festival. On the final day of immersion, the metro will remain operational throughout the day.

Special planning will be done to guide devotees of the "Manacha Ganpati" (prestigious Ganesh idols) on which stations to board and alight.

Discussions are underway regarding Ganesh mandal immersion processions, with emphasis on starting the processions early in the morning while maintaining the honour of the Manacha Ganpati.

Positive discussions are also taking place about the number of traditional drum troupes (Dhol-Tasha Pathaks) and overall arrangements.

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour will see participation from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, the Zilla Parishad, and various other government bodies. The official logo for the program has also been unveiled.

The state government has decided to move ahead with the Purandar Airport project. Notices have been issued for land acquisition of 1,285 acres across certain villages, and implementation will begin soon.

While some opposition has been raised, the government will attempt to resolve it through dialogue. Families whose houses are affected will be compensated appropriately.

Regarding the rainfall situation in Western Maharashtra, water levels at Manikdoh dam are reported to be low, although most other dams are filled.

The danger of a red alert has been avoided, and the overall situation is under control, Pawar assured.

Orders have been issued to carry out crop damage assessments (panchnamas) in areas where farmers have suffered losses. The Chief Minister himself is closely monitoring the situation, and citizens need not fear.

Heavy rainfall in recent days caused some traffic congestion, but new bridges and flyovers are gradually being inaugurated. The Sinhgad Road flyover will also be opened for public use soon.

On the question of Guardian Minister appointments, Ajit Pawar clarified, "This is the Chief Minister's prerogative. There is no issue in Raigad or Nashik. Flag-hoisting ceremonies are being conducted smoothly."

He also praised recent disciplinary action against a bureaucrat, endorsing the decision of dismissal.

