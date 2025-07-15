Pa Ranjith Breaks Silence After Stuntman's Death On <i>Vettuvam</i> Set: "We Lost A Man Of Unparalleled Skill"

Acclaimed Tamil film director Pa Ranjith and his production house Neelam Productions have issued a condolence note following the tragic death of veteran stuntman Mohan Raj - known as Raju - during the shoot of an car toppling action sequence for the upcoming film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam district.

In an official statement posted on X, the team expressed deep shock and sorrow, describing the day of the accident - July 13 - as one that began with "detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our goodwill".

On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film "Vettuvam" in Nagapattinam District of Tamizh Nadu.

Yet, the shoot ended in a devastating loss. "We ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements," wrote Pa Ranjith. "This death is devastating. We deeply mourn the loss of Mohan Raj Anna - a husband, father, an incredible stunt artist, and a graceful human being."

The team added that every safety protocol was followed, and that the crash stunt was supervised by experienced stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan. "We relied on his expertise and followed every detail needed to make this safe," said the statement.

Mohan Raj, a longtime and respected member of the stunt community, was performing a car-toppling stunt on the set of Pa Ranjith's new movie Vettuvam when the tragedy occurred. Despite safety gear and immediate medical attention, he was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Speaking to NDTV, actor Vishal, who knew Raju for over 20 years confirmed that the stunt had been flagged as risky by the choreographer, and Raju was advised not to attempt it - but he insisted. "Raju was numb after the car toppled," Vishal said. "There was no visible injury. We're all clueless what went wrong". The autopsy report is awaited. "I've lost someone close. He has two kids. It's my duty to help the family now," he added.

Vishal also highlighted the silent struggles of stunt artists in the industry. "They never reveal injuries. They're scared they may not be called back the next day. I myself have 116 stitches from stunts. But we never compromise on safety."

On safety protocols being followed Vishal listed rock solid pipe in the vehicle that averts crumbling of the shell, special suit for the driver, helmet and mandatory seat belt fastening. He also said that an ambulance, a doctor, a nurse and a physio are always present on the sets of stunts.

Despite these claims, the Nagapattinam Police have filed a case of negligence against director Pa Ranjith, his assistant, the vehicle owner, and a production manager. The post-mortem report police sources tell NDTV points to severe internal injuries and bleeding inside the head.

The tragic incident has reignited discussions around the safety of stunt professionals in the Indian film industry - often the unsung heroes behind high-octane action sequences. While filmmakers insist on protocols, industry insiders say the line between risk and recklessness is often blurred in pursuit of perfection.

