Negligence Case Against Film Director After Stuntman Killed In Car Crash

A day after the tragic death of renowned stuntman SM Raju during a car-toppling stunt sequence on a Tamil film set, a negligence case has been filed against director Pa Ranjith and three others. The development follows the post-mortem report, which revealed that Raju had suffered severe internal injuries, including bleeding inside the head, despite no visible external wounds at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer confirmed to NDTV that a case has been registered against director Pa Ranjith, assistant director Raj Kamal, vehicle owner Prakash, and shoot manager Vinodh."The post-mortem clearly points to internal trauma and bleeding in the head. Based on preliminary investigation, we've filed a case of negligence," the Nagapattinam police officer told NDTV.

Raju was performing a high-risk stunt in the Nagapattinam district for a film directed by Mr Ranjith. Videos accessed by NDTV show Raju's vehicle accelerating on a ramp and flipping in mid-air, while another vehicle speeds past on the ground, a sequence meant to create a dramatic near-miss, but one that proved fatal.

Though Raju initially showed no external injuries, he collapsed shortly after and was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. His death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, once again raising questions over the safety of stunt performers.

In an emotional interview with NDTV, actor K Vishal, who is also the general secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association, said Raju was like family to him.

"I've known Raju for 20 years. This is a deep personal loss. He has two young kids. It's my duty to stand by his family now," Mr Vishal said.

Mr Vishal revealed that stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan had explicitly advised Raju not to do the stunt, but Raju insisted on performing it himself, highlighting the dedication and risk stunt artists take on.

"Stunt artists often don't reveal their injuries. They fear not being called back to work the next day," he added. "I have 116 stitches from stunts across my career. That's the reality we live with," he added.

He defended the industry's commitment to safety, saying all standard protocols were followed. "Ambulance, doctor, nurse, and physio are present on set. The stunt car was modified with rock-solid pipes to avoid the collapse of the shell. Mandatory use of helmets, padded suits, and seat belts is required. "

"We never compromise on safety. But till a stunt is completed, my heart is in my mouth," he said.

While Vishal insisted that Raju's death was a tragic anomaly, the police case could mark a turning point in how stunt sequences are planned and executed in Indian cinema. Investigators are now probing whether proper risk assessments and approvals were followed - and if any corners were cut.

The spotlight is now squarely on accountability, as the Tamil film fraternity mourns one of its most experienced and beloved stunt professionals.