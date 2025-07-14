Actor K Vishal To <i>NDTV</i> On Stuntman SM Raju's Death In Car Crash: "He Was Asked To Not Do It, He Wouldn't Listen"

A tragic accident on the sets of the Tamil film Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith, has claimed the life of well-known stunt artist SM Raju, who died while performing a high-risk car toppling stunt in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu. The incident has reignited concerns over safety protocols for stunt professionals in the Tamil film industry.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, actor K Vishal, also the General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association, opened up about the accident, safety measures, and his personal loss.

"I have known Raju for over 20 years... it's heartbreaking," said an emotional Vishal. "It's my duty to help his family. He has two young children. We will see how best to support them."

The stunt sequence, part of a larger action block, involved a car topple -- a manoeuvre requiring precision and absolute safety precautions. Vishal revealed that Raju was advised against performing the stunt by the stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.

Despite the warning, Raju insisted on going ahead.

"The stunt choreographer actually told Raju not to do it. He said it is a normal stunt. Just do the lead, the rest I'll do with the canon blast," Vishal said. "But he wouldn't listen. He wanted to do the stunt."

Visuals from the set show the car flipping over, a controlled stunt by design, but one that went terribly wrong. Vishal said Raju had no visible injuries but was unresponsive after the stunt. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Stunt driver 'Mohan Raj' passed away during a risky stunt with a car for the movie #Vettuvam starring Arya and directed by Pa.Ranjith.

An autopsy report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. "He was numb after the topple. No injuries, no bleeding... We are clueless what went wrong," Vishal explained.

For a specific question on the need for a review, the actor highlighted rigorous safety protocols in place on film sets today.

"Irrespective of what they are doing -- whether it's glass breaking or toppling of car or jumping from a building -- they make sure they are safe. Don't risk your life for that one shot. That's what they say," said Vishal.

He added, "An ambulance, doctor, nurse, and physio are always present on the sets of stunts. Sometimes there would be no hospital nearby and we can't rush."

On safety measures put in place for stunt artistes, Vishal explained, "All such cars or vehicles are fitted with rock-solid pipes to prevent collapse of the shell that would harm the driver. They wear a helmet, a special suit, and a seat belt is always mandatory. There is no compromise on safety."

Yet, he also pointed to a deeper concern within the stunt community.

"Many stunt artistes don't report injuries unless we ask them," Vishal revealed. "They fear they won't be called the next day. It's a hand to mouth survival attitude. I myself have 116 stitches from past stunts."

Vishal emphasised that despite all precautions, stunt sequences still carry enormous risk, not just physically but emotionally for everyone involved.

"My heart is in my mouth till they finish the stunt," he said. "It's not just a job, it's a life on the line."

With the film fraternity mourning the loss of Raju, Vishal pledged full support to the family and called for a renewed discussion on safety, accountability, and the well-being of behind-the-scenes heroes who make on-screen action possible.