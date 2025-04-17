"In Touch, Providing Support": Centre On Indian Students' F-1 Visa Status

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government is aware of Indian students receiving communications from the US government regarding their F-1 visa status and is looking into the matter.

When asked about cases involving Indian nationals being mistreated in the US -- including visa revocations, Indian tourists being stopped, and green card holders denied re-entry -- MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware that several Indian students have received communication from the US government regarding their F-1 visa status."

"We are looking into the matter. Our Embassy and consulate are in touch with the students," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the US has deported 55 Indian nationals since January. They returned to India through Panama.

According to a CNN report from February 6, at least 104 Indian citizens were deported from the US on the night of February 4 aboard a military aircraft. Punjab officials said the plane, a C-17, landed in Amritsar on February 5, carrying migrants mainly from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

It was the longest-distance deportation flight since the Trump administration began using military aircraft for such operations, CNN reported, citing a US official.

On February 23, former US President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and referred to the deportations, saying he was restoring government "by the people."

CNN also reported that the deported migrants had been detained for several days in a hotel and a remote camp in Panama, under strict security and with limited contact with the outside world.

Nearly 300 migrants from Asian countries, all deported by the US, were held in the camp by Panamanian authorities before being repatriated. The report said the Trump administration had pressed Latin American countries to assist in its mass deportation campaign.

