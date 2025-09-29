NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Check Expected Start Date, Allotment Process Details Here

NEET PG Counselling Date 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the NEET PG 2025 Counselling process soon. Once the counseling schedule is released, students will be able to check and download it on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Allotment Process

Generally, three normal rounds and a stray vacay round are conducted for seat allotment in the NEET PG counselling process.

In each round, students are required to register and pay fees for the counselling process, which may go on for more than a month. After registration, students are required to fill their choices, for which few days are allotted. Choice-locking is done within a day, usually from 3 pm to 12 pm.

After students lock their choices, the committee processes the seat allotment and releases the result. Those who accept their seat allotment result are required to visit their allotted college for admission with necessary documents. The institutes shares the joined candidate's data with MCC and after which students will be allowed to take Classes soon.

Counselling Start Date

Students can expect the counselling process for NEET PG to start in (or before) last week of October, 2025, as per past year trend.

NEET PG Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" under the "News and Events" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter your NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 20 and individual scorecards were available for download from August 29, 2025 for the examination held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities. More than 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.