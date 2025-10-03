US Company Fires Indian Employees Over 4-Minute Zoom Call, No Questions Allowed

An Indian employee working remotely for a US-based company took to Reddit to share a sudden and shocking layoff experience that has gone viral online. According to the post, the employee-along with many others in India, was laid off during a brief 4-minute virtual meeting with the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), with no prior warning.

The employee described the incident: "It was a normal workday. I logged in at 9 a.m. and saw a calendar invite for a mandatory meeting at 11 a.m. with the COO. When the call began, he disabled all cameras and microphones and announced that most of the Indian workforce was being let go." The COO clarified that the layoffs were not performance-related but part of an internal restructuring process.

What shocked employees most was the lack of communication or support. The COO refused to answer any questions and exited the call soon after delivering the news. Affected employees were told they would receive an email if they were among those laid off.

The employee also shared that the company promised to pay October's full salary at the end of the month and encash any pending leaves. However, the worker expressed deep emotional distress, writing, "This is the first time I've been laid off, and it just truly sucks."

The post has sparked sympathy across social media, with many users offering job leads and words of encouragement. Several users offered support in response to the layoff post. One user commented, "Which profile are you in? If I can help you, do DM." Another wrote, "Bro, what is your role and experience? Please DM me, I might be able to help you."

A third user shared words of encouragement, saying, "Take this opportunity to reflect on what you truly want to do next. It could be what you've been doing or something entirely new. Don't be discouraged - you'll come out stronger because of this. Reach out to your network or start building new connections that can lead you to your next role."