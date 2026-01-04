Searching For Network In Balcony, Noida Man Falls To Death From 17th Floor

A 55-year-old man died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Noida's Sector 104 while he was searching for a better mobile network on Saturday.

Ajay Garg, who was working as an executive director at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi, was staying with his wife in the ATS One Hamlet society. Around 10:20 am, Ajay received a call moments after talking to his wife. As his mobile phone was out of network inside the flat, he went to the balcony in search of it. Moments later, he fell.

Residents of the society found Ajay lying motionless on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110 where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the death was caused by a sudden fall. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Other angles into the case, including suicide, are being probed. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the society premises and the surrounding areas, and the family members are being questioned.

Ajay and his wife were originally from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Their son lives in Mumbai.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)