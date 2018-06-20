DMER, Maharashtra Releases Provisional Merit List For NEET Counselling; Document Verification Process Begins Tomorrow

DMER, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for admission to Health Science courses through NEET UG 2018.

Education | | Updated: June 20, 2018 11:58 IST
New Delhi:  DMER, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for admission to Health Science courses through NEET UG 2018. The merit list is available on the official DMER website. Now the document verification process will begin after which DMER will publish the revised provisional merit list. The document verification process will begin tomorrow and will be concluded on June 25.

In the provisional merit list, 59597 students have been included and students up till 1269893 rank in NEET UG 2018 exam have been included in the list.

The document verification will be conducted at the following 8 centres:
  1. Mumbai - Grant Govt. Medical College, Byculla
  2. Mumbai - R.A. Podar, Ayurvedic College, Worli
  3. Pune - B.J. Govt. Medical College, Sasoon Hospital
  4. Nagpur - Govt. Medical College, Hanuman Nagar
  5. Nagpur - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Raje Raghuji Nagar
  6. Aurangabad - Govt. Medical College, Ghati Hospital
  7. Nanded - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Vazirabad
  8. Osmanabad - Govt. Ayurvedic College, Tuljapur Road 

The verification process for NRI candidates will be conducted at Grant Government Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai only. 

The candidate must bring the following documents for the verification process: 
  • Admit card of NEET UG 2018
  • Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org
  • NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet
  • Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate
  • (Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th
  • Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.
  • Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent
  • Authority for issue of such certificate.
  • H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet
  • SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)
  • Aadhar Card
  • Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)

The candidate should bring the following documents only if applicable:
  • Caste Certificate
  • Caste Validity Certificate
  • Non Creamy layer Certificate valid upto 31/03/2019 (For VJ, NT1, NT2, NT3 & OBC including SBC)
  • D1/D2/D3 : Ex-servicemen Certificate /actual service certificate
  • D1/D2 : Domicile of Maharashtra Certificate of Defence person
  • D3 : Transfer certificate
  • MKB : Disputed area certificate, Mother tongue certificate, SSC/HSC from MKB area.
  • HA : Parent Domicile certificate, SSC/HSC of candidate from hilly area
  • For Person with disability (PWD) Candidates - Medical Fitness Certificate of Authorized Medical Board.

 

