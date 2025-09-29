Advertisement

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begins, Check Top Medical Colleges, Application Process

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: Students satisfied with their result must report to college for admission between October 9 and October 17, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begins, Check Top Medical Colleges, Application Process
NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Classes will start on September 22, 2025

NEET UG Round 3 Registration 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for Round 3 NEET UG counselling 2025 of All India Quota/Deemed and Central universities. Students can apply for the counselling process on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

Registration process will end on October 5 and choice-filling facility will start on September 30 and remain active until October 5, 2025 (11:55 pm). Choice-locking will begin on October 5 at 4 pm and end on the same day at 11:55 pm.

How To Apply For Round 3 NEET UG Counselling?

  • Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "New Registration 2025" and sign in using your NEET UG roll number and password.
  • Fill your preferred choices for round 3 and lock them on October 5.
  • You will be successfully considered for the round 3 seat allotment process.

NEET UG Counselling: Top Medical Colleges In India

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1
  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research- Rank 2
  • Christian Medical College- Rank 3
  • Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research- Rank 4
  • Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences- Rank 5
  • Banaras Hindu University- Rank 6
  • National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore- Rank 7
  • King George's Medical University- Rank 8
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Rank 9
  • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal- Rank 10

Important Dates

  • Committee will process the seat allotment from October 6 to October 7 and will declare the result on October 8, 2025.
  • Students satisfied with their result must report to college for admission between October 9 and October 17, 2025.
  • State counselling registration will begin on October 6 and end on October 17, 2025.

Classes will start on September 22, 2025.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET UG, NEET UG Counselling, NEET UG Round 3 Counselling
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com