NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Final Result Out, Reporting Begins On August 14

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final result for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have been allotted seats can begin reporting to their respective colleges or institutes from August 14, 2025, as per the counselling schedule.

Before reporting, candidates must download their allotment letter from the MCC website and carry all required documents in original, along with photocopies, for verification. They must ensure reporting within the stipulated time mentioned in the schedule, as no claims will be entertained after the last date.

The MCC has advised candidates to regularly check the official NEET UG counselling website for further updates.

Check NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment -2025 Round 1 Result

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," the official notice states.