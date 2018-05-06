NEET 2018: Live Updates On Exam Review, Answer Key

CBSE NEET 2018 is being organised all across the country for more than 13 lakh candidates right now.

Education | | Updated: May 06, 2018 11:42 IST
NEET 2018: CBSE is conducting NEET 2018 exam right now. Over 13 lakh students have registered for the coveted national level medical entrance examination which is being organized all across the country. In Kerala alone, over 1.20 lakh students are appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, being held by the CBSE for admission to medical and dental courses. The CBSE, the official organiser of the exam, has issued strict guidelines for those attending for the NEET exam. Next process in the NEET examination is the release of NEET answer keys. According to CBSE, the dates for OMR and answer key release will be intimidated soon.

The aspirants have been asked not to carry stationery items like bits of paper, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch,pen scale, writing pad, eraser, mobile phone, blue tooth inside the examination hall.

NEET 2018 results will be released on June 5, 2018. All India counselling and state-wise counselling to medical and dental admissions will happen after that.
 

NEET 2018: Live Updates

 
May 6, 2018, 10.05 AM: The NEET 2018 entrance exam will consist of one paper, in all languages notified by CBSE earlier, containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by the board at examination centre only.

May 6, 2018, 10.00 AM: NEET 2018 Commences

May 6, 2018, 9.55 AM: Seal of the NEET 2018 exam test booklet to be broken/opened from now to take out the answer sheet

May 6, 2018, 9.45 AM: Distribution of NEET 2018 test booklet begins

May 6, 2018, 09.30 AM: Entry to the examination hall ends

May 6, 2018, 7.30 AM: Checking of admit cards by the invigilator begins

May 6, 2018, 7:30 AM: Entry in the examination hall begins

May 4, 2018, 8:30 PM:Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directs district collectors and police chiefs to arrange help desks at railway stations and main bus stands for students appearing for NEET exam.

May 4, 2018, 3:35 PM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announces financial assistance for students traveling to other states for NEET entrance exam scheduled for May 6.

May 4, 2018, 11:25 AM: Supreme Court rejects a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself.

May 3, 2018, 10:30 PM: The Delhi High Court allows a plea moved by Sikh students seeking permission to wear traditional 'kada' and 'kirpan' inside the exam hall in the upcoming NEET exam. "Ask those in traditional attire to come an hour early," a bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts the pan-India examination, reported PTI and IANS.

2 lakh more candidates in comparison to last year have registered for the national-level medical entrance exam this year.

