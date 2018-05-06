NEET 2018: Live Updates On Exam Review, Answer Key

The aspirants have been asked not to carry stationery items like bits of paper, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch,pen scale, writing pad, eraser, mobile phone, blue tooth inside the examination hall.
NEET 2018 results will be released on June 5, 2018. All India counselling and state-wise counselling to medical and dental admissions will happen after that.
NEET 2018: Live Updates
NEET 2018 results will be released on June 5, 2018.
May 6, 2018, 10.05 AM: The NEET 2018 entrance exam will consist of one paper, in all languages notified by CBSE earlier, containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by the board at examination centre only.
May 6, 2018, 10.00 AM: NEET 2018 Commences
May 6, 2018, 9.55 AM: Seal of the NEET 2018 exam test booklet to be broken/opened from now to take out the answer sheet
May 6, 2018, 9.45 AM: Distribution of NEET 2018 test booklet begins
May 6, 2018, 09.30 AM: Entry to the examination hall ends
May 6, 2018, 7.30 AM: Checking of admit cards by the invigilator begins
May 6, 2018, 7:30 AM: Entry in the examination hall begins
May 4, 2018, 8:30 PM:Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directs district collectors and police chiefs to arrange help desks at railway stations and main bus stands for students appearing for NEET exam.
May 4, 2018, 3:35 PM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announces financial assistance for students traveling to other states for NEET entrance exam scheduled for May 6.
May 4, 2018, 11:25 AM: Supreme Court rejects a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself.
May 3, 2018, 10:30 PM: The Delhi High Court allows a plea moved by Sikh students seeking permission to wear traditional 'kada' and 'kirpan' inside the exam hall in the upcoming NEET exam. "Ask those in traditional attire to come an hour early," a bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts the pan-India examination, reported PTI and IANS.
Comments2 lakh more candidates in comparison to last year have registered for the national-level medical entrance exam this year.
Click here for more Education News