NEET Answer Key 2018 To Be Released @ Cbseneet.nic.in; Check Details Here The CBSE will display NEET answer key of the questions giving opportunity to the candidates to challenge in case of any doubt in the answer on the website www.cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET Answer Key 2018: The CBSE -- official organiser of the exam -- will display NEET answer key of the questions giving opportunity to the candidates to challenge in case of any doubt in the answer on the website www.cbseneet.nic.in. NEET official answer keys will be released anytime after the medical entrance examination which was held today in various centres across the country. For exact date of display of Answer Key, candidates may remain in touch with website.



However, several unofficial answer keys from coaching institutes will be released soon.



According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE),



The Board also said the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the CBSE with the help of its subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.



After the challenges are filed, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenges.



As happens with every competitive exam, the key finalized after the challenge will be final.

NEET 2018 Answer Key: Display of OMR sheets and responses on website

The CBSE will display the images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses graded by the Machine of all the candidates on the website www.cbseneet.nic.in. For exact date of display the images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses, candidates may remain in touch with website.



Candidates will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading on payment of non refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per response challenged.



Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the CBSE from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenge is found correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidate.



All candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website www.cbseneet.nic.in for viewing and downloading of his/her answer sheet and responses captured by the machines.



