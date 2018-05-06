NEET 2018 Test Over, Read Paper Analysis Here National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET exam was held for admission to the medical and affiliated courses all across the country.

NEET 2018 exam was held on May 6. NEET 2018 Analysis: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET exam was held for admission to the medical and affiliated courses all across the country. According to reports, the exam was conducted for more than 1.3 million candidates in 136 cities across India. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had held the examination in more than 2,000 centres. NEET answer keys will be released by CBSE in this month. The NEET results are expected on June 5. NEET exam was held on morning 10 am to 1 pm afternoon.



Initial responses from the NEET aspirants suggested that the difficulty level of the today's paper was from easy to moderate.



Times of India reported that the paper was strictly from the CBSE prescribed syllabus and from the NCERT textbooks.



The NEET 2018 test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by the board at examination centre only.



This year NEET was held in 11 languages; English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu.



(We will update this copy as we get more responses on the NEET examination)



NEET 2018 Answer Key



NEET official answer keys will be released anytime after the medical entrance examination concluded. For exact date of display of Answer Key, candidates may remain in touch with official website of CBSE.



However, several unofficial answer keys from coaching institutes will be released soon.



According to CBSE, NEET aspirants will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the official NEET Answer Key on payment of non refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged.



NEET 2018 Results



The CBSE evaluate the Answer Sheets and the result will be hosted on website www.cbseneet.nic.in. The CBSE will prepare the merit list as per the directives of, DGHS, MCI and DCI.



CBSE in its notification has said that no category wise result sheet will be prepared and as soon as the NEET results are ready, the board will host the same on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets.



All Candidates appearing in NEET(UG)-2018 must remain in touch with the websites of CBSE, MOHFW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and Participating States/Universities/ Institutions till conclusion of final round of Counselling.



