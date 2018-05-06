Over One Lakh Candidates Write NEET In Kerala

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the death of 46-year-old Krishnasamy Sreenivasan, father of Kasturi Mahalingam, hailing from Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.
He also said arrangements would be made to transport the body of Sreenivasan to his home town.
Last year, the test was mired in controversy after a girl candidate from Kannur district alleged that she was forced to remove her inner wear, while some others had to shorten sleeves and cut the pockets of their jeans to meet the prescribed dress code.
According to officials, nearly one lakh candidates, including many from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, appeared for the examination in 39 centres in 10 districts amid tight security.
Some girl students, who wrote examination in northern Kozhikode district, complained that they were asked by authorities to shorten the long sleeves of their dresses before being allowed inside the exam hall.
However, many students and parents told local television channels that prior information about the dress code given by the CBSE had helped them avoid confusion in this regard.
Students also said the physics paper was a bit tough while biology and chemistry papers were comparatively easier.
The Kerala government had made elaborate arrangements to help students writing the examination by setting up 'helpdesks' at railway stations and bus terminus. On arrangements made by the state government, Mr Vijayan said the help-desks were of great relief to parents and students.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)