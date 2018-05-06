100 NEET Aspirants Could Not Take The Test In Madurai; Here's Why

"These students had opted for Tamil question paper and hence the students could not take up the examination," the official told The Hindu.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and school officials who were present at the centre first refused to divulge the details when these 100 students did not come out after the completion of the examination process, however, after the parents protested, CBSE authorities allowed a section of the parents into the exam centre.
According to The News Minute portal, a total of 1,07,480 students have registered from Tamil Nadu alone for NEET 2018 exam.
CBSE conducted the national level medical entrance examination today across the country for more than 1.3 million candidates in more than 2,200 centres.
In another development related to NEET, a father of a NEET aspirant died of cardiac arrest while waiting outside an examination centre in Kerala. The family traveled to Kerala from Tamil Nadu for the exam.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Friday announced a travel allowance of second class train fare for Tamil Nadu students appearing for the NEET medical entrance exam outside the state. This development came after the Supreme Court rejected a petition which sought that CBSE allot centres to applicants in Tamil Nadu itself.
CommentsNEET 2018 answer keys will be released soon before the results which have been scheduled for June 5.
