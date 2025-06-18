Top Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu To Consider For MBBS Admission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14, setting the stage for undergraduate medical and dental admissions across India. This year, 22.76 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 22.09 lakh appearing and 12.36 lakh qualifying. While fewer candidates appeared compared to last year, the number of qualifiers also saw a slight dip from 13.15 lakh in 2024.

From Tamil Nadu, 1,40,158 students registered for NEET UG 2025. Of these, 1,35,715 appeared, and 76,181 qualified. In 2024, a total of 89,198 students qualified out of 1,58,449 registered.

The NTA has assigned All India Ranks (AIR) to candidates, which will be used by state and central authorities to prepare merit lists for MBBS and BDS admissions. The NEET UG 2025 counselling is expected to begin in July.

Among Tamil Nadu candidates, Soorya Narayanan S topped the state with a percentile of 99.9987779, securing an AIR of 27. Other top performers from the state include Abhinee T (AIR 50), Pugazhendhi GS (AIR 61), Hruthik Vijayaraja KS (AIR 63), Rakesh AJ (AIR 78), and Prajan Srivari G (AIR 88).

Students aiming for medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have several top-ranked institutions to consider.

Top medical colleges in Tamil Nadu based on NIRF Rankings 2024

Christian Medical College (Vellore) - Rank 3 (Score: 75.11)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Coimbatore) - Rank 8 (Score: 68.81)

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital (Chennai) - Rank 10 (Score: 64.12)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Chennai) - Rank 12 (Score: 63.72)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Chennai) - Rank 18 (Score: 62)

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (Chennai) - Rank 20 (Score: 61.62)

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Coimbatore) - Rank 41 (Score: 53.11)

India Rankings 2024: Top Dental Colleges In Tamil Nadu

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Rank 1

SRM Dental College - Rank 7

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Rank 10

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Rank 13

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Rank 14

M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute - Rank 20

SRM Kattankulathur Dental College - Rank 32

Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Rank 33

Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram - Rank 39

With the results now out and counselling around the corner, qualified students must be exploring best options based on their rank and category eligibility.