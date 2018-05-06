NEET 2018 Paper Analysis: Read Expert Review Here NEET 2018 was held today and the students who have appeared for the national level medical entrance exam can read NEET paper analysis here.

"In terms of difficulty level," Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com said: "NEET 2018 was slightly easier than the last year's papers. Most questions were not time consuming. There were similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus".



He also said Physics was the toughest section amongst the three while adding that this section was lengthy.



"There were 24 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 21 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 2 difficult questions, 9 moderate questions and 34 easy questions. There were many calculation-based questions," Mr. Ratrey said.



About the Chemistry section, he said that was the moderate section amongst the three.



"This section was not lengthy. There were 20 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 1 difficult question, 20 moderate questions and 24 easy questions. Most questions were based on simple concepts," he added.



Mr. Ratrey commended that Biology was the easiest section amongst the three, however, according to him, this section was not lengthy.



"There were 46 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 44 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 9 difficult questions, 33 moderate questions and 48 easy questions. However, this section was easier than last year, and had very few application-based questions. Most of them were directly from NCERT and were concept based. Most students found the paper moderate and expected marks in the range of 350-400," he said.



"NEET 2018 was easy to moderate with 170 questions based on NCERT and only 10 questions were found tricky as interlinking two topics," said Prof UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst.



"Out of the total 180 questions, 110 questions were found easy; 45 questions were of moderate difficulty level, whereas 25 questions were of high difficulty level. Biology was found to be the easiest of all, Chemistry was easy to moderate while students found Physics to be the toughest," he added.



"Minimum marks expected to qualify NEET for any college is 135+-5. However, students opting for government colleges would require 510+-5," Prof. Mishra said.



