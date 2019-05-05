NEET 2019 Exam To Begin Soon: Live Updates

NEET 2019 examination will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at the venue of test centre.

NEET, the national level entrance exam held for undergraduate admission in medical and dental courses in the country, will begin anytime soon. The 2019 edition of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will begin in the afternoon. The NEET admit card has been provided on the official website and the candidates may download their hall tickets until the exam begins. Meanwhile, in Odisha, in the wake of the aftermath of Cyclone Fani which pounded coastal parts of the state ravaging across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the examination as per the request of the state government. The Agency said the revised dates for Odisha candidates will be announced soon. In another related development on May 2, the Agency had announced changes in centres for certain candidates in some selected states on account of upcoming general elections. NEET 2019 examination will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at the venue of test centre as indicated on the NEET admit cards downloaded from NTA's website.

NEET 2019: Live updates

