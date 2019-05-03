NEET Dress Code For Candidates

NEET 2019: Dress Code For Examinees

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to medical courses, will be held on May 5. The test supervising organization, National Testing Agency, has released a set of guidelines, which includes list of barred items and dress codes, for all the examinees. "The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors," has said the agency.

Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted. Candidates should only wear slipper and sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, like shoes, is not permitted to the exam centre.

Candidates who wish to wear cultural or customary dress to the exam centre should report at least an hour before the reporting time for proper frisking.

"The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the Examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres," said the agency.

Goggles, watch, wrist watch, bracelet or any other ornaments have also been listed among the barred items along with gadgets and stationaries like pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, calculators, etc.

The agency has allowed diabetic students to carry eatables, like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle, to the examination hall. However packed foods like chocolates are not permitted.

