NTA Changes NEET Exam Centres Days Before The Test; Issues Fresh Admit Cards

NTA has changed NEET examination centres in 19 states

National Testing Agency, ahead of the NEET examination, has changed examination centres for multiple cities on account of the upcoming general elections. A list of the changed exam centres is available on the official website. Apart from the website, NTA has also notified concerned students through email, SMS, and voice message. Since the examination centres have been changed, NTA has also issued fresh admit cards.

The NEET examination centres have either been rectified or been changed in the following states:

Chhattisgarh

Delhi

Gujarat

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Assam

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Manipal

Meghalaya

Tamil Nadu

Tripura

Jammu and Kashmir

Odisha

Students who have their examination centres in cities in any of the above states, should check if their exam centre has been changed and download their newly issued admit card for NEET UG examination.

"Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre," says NTA notification.

The new admit cards are available on the official website for NEET UG 2019. The exam date remains unchanged.

NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by MCI.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.