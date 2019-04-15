NEET 2019 Admit Card Released @ Ntaneet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET 2019 admit card download link has been activated on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA has released NEET admit card 2019 on the official website. NEET admit card or NEET hall ticket has been published on the website, ntaneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, which is being held as an eligibility and entrance competitive exam for admission to medical and dental undergraduate courses in India (and for students who are opting go abroad for medical education), will be held on May 5, 2019, in an afternoon session. NEET admit card is a necessary document to enter the examination centre.

The candidate must show, on demand, the NEET admit card for admission in the entrance examination hall.

"A candidate who does not possess the valid Admit Card shall not be admitted to the Examination Hall under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent," says the official exam notification on NEET admit card.

Details about the Test Booklet, OMR, Answer Sheet and Marking Responses will be made available at NTA website at the time of downloading of NEET admit card, the notification said.

The NEET admit card 2019 will be available to download till May 5, the day of exam.

NEET 2019 admit card: Exam schedule

According to NEET 2019 notification the examination centre will open two hours before the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm (check the complete scheduled here under in this story). Therefore, candidates must ensure that they leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the centre and weather conditions, etc. Candidates are expected to take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall.

Date of examination: May 5, 2019 (Sunday)

Timing and duration of examination: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm (3 hours)

Last entry in the examination centre: 1.30 pm

Sitting on the seat in the examination hall/room: 1.15 pm

Announcement of important Instructions and checking of NEET admit cards by the Invigilator: 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm

Distribution of Test Booklet by the invigilator: 1.45 pm

Writing of particulars on the Test Booklet by the candidate: 1.50 pm

Test commences: 2.00 pm

Test concludes: 5.00 pm

