NEET Admit Card 2019 @ Ntaneet.nic.in Soon; Here's How To Download

NEET admit card 2019: NTA will release the hall tickets on ntaneet.nic.in

National Testing Agency or NTA, the official agency mandated to organise National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), will release the NEE T admit card 2019 on its official websites today. The NEET 2019 exam, which has been scheduled to be held in May, is being held as an eligibility and entrance test for admission to medical and dental graduate level courses across India. The NEET 2019 admit card will be released on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET hall ticket will be available till May 5, the date of the entrance exam, for downloading.

According to the official NEET 2019 notification, April 15 is the day for NEET admit card download.

NEET 2019 entrance test will be conducted on May 5 which gives students close to 20 days to download their admit cards.

The information on NEET examination centre and other test details will be available on the NEET admit card.

Students would need their registration number and password created at the time of registration for NEET UG 2019 exam.

NEET admit card 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your NEET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET 2019 exam, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your NEET 2019 examination registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your NEET 2019 admit card from next page

"The NTA will provide the facility of downloading Admit Cards of NEET (UG) - 2019 on the NTA website. Candidates are required to download the Admit Cards from the website and follow the instructions given therein. Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post," says the official NEET notification.

"When candidate will download the Admit Card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id. The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination Centre allotted," the notification added.

