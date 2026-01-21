Correction Window Opens For NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2026 (NIFTEE) Stage 1. Candidates who wish to make any corrections in the application forms for the NIFTEE 2026 can visit the official website of the NIFTEE to verify their particulars. The corrections can be made from January 21-22, 2026 upto 11:50 pm. Corrections will only be applicable after payment of additional fee. The fee can be paid by the candidate either through Credit/Debit/ NET Banking/UPI.

Since this is one-time facility extended to the candidates, they are advised to do the corrections carefully.

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following:

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Candidates will be allowed to change all the fields:

Class 10/ Equivalent details

Class 12/ Equivalent details

Graduation details

Postgraduation details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Candidates will be allowed to change exam states and centres

Candidates will not be allowed to change:

Mobile number

E-Mail address

Address

Signature

The entrance test for admission to UG, PG, NLEA (Lateral Entry), Artisans Category, and PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on February 8, 2026 (Sunday). According to NTA, the exam will be conducted in 100 cities across the country in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PBT) modes, depending on the test component.