NIFT 2026: Exam Centres Expanded For Fashion Technology Entrance Exam



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to add two new exam centres for NIFTEE-2026 to enhance accessibility of candidates to exam centres from concerned region. The new centres include Vapi from Gujarat and Daman from Daman and Diu for the NIFTEE-2026. The decision has been taken after NTA received multiple requests from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

An official notification by NIFT reads, "In order to facilitate candidates and to enhance accessibility to examination centres and keeping in view the convenience and benefit of aspirants, particularly from the concerned regions, it has been decided to add the following examination cities for NIFTEE-2026, based on the request received from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)."

The examination body already offers 100 exam cities for NIFTEE-2026. With the addition of the above two cities, the total number of examination cities now stands at 102. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and selected other exam cities may opt for any of the newly added cities during the correction window.

NTA also mentioned that while the agency will make every effort to allot an examination centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, it reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate's choice, depending on administrative and logistical considerations.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2026. The application process began on December 8 and will close on January 6, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. The entrance test for admission to UG, PG, NLEA (Lateral Entry), Artisans Category, and PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on February 8, 2026 (Sunday).

The exam will be held in 102 cities across the country in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PBT) modes.