Registration Deadline Extended For National Institute of Fashion Technology Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2026 (NIFTEE). Candidates who wish to register for the exam can do so by January 13, 2026.

However, candidates can register further with a late fee of Rs 5,000 by January 14-16, 2026. They will be able to make correction in the particulars of their application form from January 18-19, 2026.

NTA noted that the date for the registration for the NIFTEE-2026 has been extended to ensure wider participation of candidates. An official notification by the NIFT reads, "In view of the request received from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), and with the objective of enabling wider participation of candidates and providing adequate opportunity to a larger number of aspirants to apply for the examination, it has been decided to extend the timelines for submission of online application forms for NIFTEE-2026. The extension is intended to benefit candidates across various regions and to ensure that maximum eligible candidates are able to complete the application process, particularly in view of the recent addition of examination cities."

The entrance test for admission to UG, PG, NLEA (Lateral Entry), Artisans Category, and PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on February 8, 2026 (Sunday).

According to NTA, the exam will be conducted in 100 cities across the country in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PBT) modes, depending on the test component.