JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Admit Cards Expected Shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 1 from January 21-30, 2026. The agency may soon activate the link for downloading the admit cards for the Session 1 exam. As per the information brochure the admit cards will be released 3-4 days before the examination.

The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The candidate will appear in the exam at the given centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card. They will not be allowed to appear at any other centre other than the one allotted to them.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-Admit Card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA helpline from 10 am to 5 pm.

Eligibility

There is no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2026. The candidates who have passed class 12 / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Admission process

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices and All India Ranks of JEE (Main) - 2026 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later by CSAB/ JoSAA. The authentication/ verification of relevant documents in support of identification, date of birth, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category and disability (if any) of the qualifying candidates would be done at the time of the Seat Allocation/ admission process. On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate may not be considered for admission.

Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC and PwD/PwBD candidates will be required to produce the original certificate as per prescribed formats issued by the competent authority at the time of the Seat Allocation/admission process failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) - 2026. The records of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

