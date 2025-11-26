Looking Beyond JEE? Here Are Five Major Exams For Promising Careers

For many students studying PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) in Classes 11 and 12, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) often appears to be the only gateway to a successful future. However, several other national-level competitive exams offer equally strong academic and career opportunities in fields ranging from management and design to research and data science. Here are five major examinations students should explore in addition to JEE.



1. JIPMAT

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) offers admission to the five-year Integrated BBA-MBA programmes at IIMs. Designed for students who wish to begin management education immediately after Class 12, the programme provides a direct route to top management roles through training at leading business schools.

2. UCEED

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) is the gateway to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes offered by IITs. Aspirants interested in product design, UI/UX, visual communication, or industrial design can secure admission at some of the country's top institutes through this test.

3. ISI-CMI Entrance Exams

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) conduct entrance exams for admission to their undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in statistics, mathematics, and computer science. Graduates from these institutes often receive direct placements at leading multinational companies, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Eligibility for ISI-CMI (Undergraduate Programmes):

Completion of Class 12 or equivalent

Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects

Open to Indian and foreign nationals

No age limit

Students appearing in Class 12 are also eligible

Eligibility For Postgraduate Programmes:

A bachelor's degree in statistics, mathematics, computer science, engineering, or a related discipline, depending on the programme.

4. IAT

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is conducted for admission to all seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The score is also accepted for the BSc (Research) programme at IISc Bengaluru and the BS in Medical Sciences and Engineering at IIT Madras. IIT Guwahati also considers the score for select programmes.

5. NEST

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is held annually for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programmes offered by NISER Bhubaneswar and the UM-DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (CEBS), Mumbai. Both institutions function under the Department of Atomic Energy and offer scholarships to selected candidates. The exam covers subjects including biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

As competition for JEE grows every year, these examinations provide promising alternatives for students aiming for careers in research, management, design, statistics, data science, and advanced science education.