NTA To Introduce Live Photo And Facial Biometric Verification For NEET And JEE From 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to introduce facial recognition-based identity verification and mandatory live photograph capture for candidates appearing in key national entrance examinations from 2026, officials said.

The new system will be implemented across major tests conducted by the NTA, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). The rollout will begin with JEE (Main) in January 2026, officials confirmed.

"This will be implemented from January, starting with JEE (Main)," a senior official said, adding that the objective is to ensure real-time identity verification at multiple stages of the examination process and curb impersonation and other unfair practices.

Also read | Which Are The Most Preferred Study Abroad Destinations For Indian Students

The decision follows a successful proof of concept conducted during NEET-UG 2025, where Aadhaar-based facial authentication was tested at select examination centres in Delhi. The pilot was carried out in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and integrated with digital systems developed by the National Informatics Centre, alongside NTA's existing exam protocols.

Under the new framework, candidates will be required to upload two photographs at the application stage: either a recent scanned photograph in JPG or JPEG format and a live photograph captured through a webcam or mobile phone while filling out the form.

"This dual verification ensures that the person applying for the exam is the same individual who appears at the test centre. Older photographs will no longer be accepted," the official said.

Also read | IIT Delhi Researchers Develop AI Agent Capable Of Conducting Real Experiments

Facial biometric verification works by analysing unique facial characteristics, such as the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose, and creating a digital template that is matched with stored data using AI-driven systems. At exam centres, real-time facial scans will be used to authenticate candidates before they are allowed to sit for the test.

Officials said the measures are part of a broader effort to strengthen exam integrity following heightened scrutiny of national-level entrance examinations after alleged paper leak incidents, particularly during NEET-UG 2024.

The changes stem from recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee, a seven-member panel appointed by the Centre to review the conduct of entrance exams. Headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, the committee proposed a two-phase reform plan focusing on digitalisation, enhanced security, and systemic restructuring.

Its short-term recommendations include revamping the NTA and introducing multi-level biometric verification at registration, examination centres, and counselling stages. Long-term proposals involve the creation of a "Digi-Exam" platform, with biometric-enabled digital examinations on the lines of DigiYatra.

Established in 2017, the NTA conducts several high-stakes entrance tests, including JEE (Main) for engineering admissions, NEET-UG for medical courses, and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in central universities.

JEE (Main) 2026, the first exam to feature the new security measures, is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, according to the NTA calendar.