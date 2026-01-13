Turkish Mafia Among Key Targets In London's Massive Crime Crackdown, Says Police

London's Metropolitan Police have launched a major crackdown on organised crime groups across the capital, including feared gang networks like the so-called "Turkish mafia," as part of efforts to reduce violent crime and bring the city's homicide rate to its lowest level in more than a decade, according to The Metro.

New figures show that 97 homicides were recorded in London in 2025, down from 109 in 2024, an 11 per cent reduction and the lowest total since 2014. The decline comes as the Met steps up targeted operations against dangerous gangs, drug networks and violent offenders, according to Police Professional.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rick Sewart said that dismantling organised crime groups is central to the strategy of cutting serious violence and lowering the murder rate. Officers have increased arrests, used technologies such as facial recognition, and worked closely with community units to reduce violent crime on London's streets.

He told Metro: "The Turkish gangs are the number one threat to the UK and London in terms of firearms. We have been working with Europol and the National Crime Agency on the supply of firearms into Europe and the UK."

"We have a clear focus on organised crime groups who are bringing firearms and supplying those street gangs one operation alone which started in 2024 has helped us recover 138 firearms and 2,500 rounds of ammunition from a particular organised crime group who has been importing guns into that's a Turkish organised crime group."

Among the groups named by police are gangs linked to heroin trafficking and street violence, including those associated with Turkish-origin networks such as the Bombacilar (the Bombers) and rival crews like the Tottenham Boys.

The drop in homicides coincides with broader civic efforts to prevent violence through early intervention and education, notably programs addressing knife crime and youth involvement in gang culture. London Mayor and police officials have highlighted both enforcement and community-based approaches as contributing to the improved safety indicators.

Despite the decline in murders, some less-serious crimes such as theft and phone snatching have risen, reflecting the complex nature of urban crime trends. Nevertheless, the overall homicide rate, now around 1.1 per 100,000 residents, is among the lowest in major global cities.

London's ongoing effort to disrupt violent organised crime underscores the city's continuing push to make its streets safer for residents and visitors alike.