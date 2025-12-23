Which Are The Most Preferred Study Abroad Destinations For Indian Students

The United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union continue to be the most preferred study abroad destinations for Indian students, according to a new policy report released by NITI Aayog. Titled Internationalisation of Higher Education in India: Prospects, Potential, and Policy Recommendations, the report outlines global mobility trends and presents a roadmap to position India as a major international education hub in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

United States Remains Top Choice

The United States remains the leading destination for Indian students. Over the past decade, international student enrolment in the US rose by 37.5 per cent, increasing from 8,19,644 in 2012-13 to 11,26,690 in 2023-24. In the 2023-24 academic year alone, nearly 11.3 lakh international students studied in the US, including 3,31,602 Indian students, accounting for 29 per cent of the total.

The report notes that students from Asia, primarily India and China, make up over half of all international students in the US. In 2023-24, India overtook China as the largest source country, driven by shifting geopolitical dynamics and a growing preference among Indian students for graduate-level and STEM programmes. States such as California, Massachusetts, New York and Texas continue to attract the highest numbers due to strong research ecosystems, academic reputation and student support systems.

While permanent residency options for Indian students remain limited, many have stayed on through H-1B visas and other professional pathways. However, the report flags that the recent imposition of a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications could trigger a reversal trend in the coming years.



Canada Sees Rapid Growth

Canada has emerged as one of the fastest-growing destinations for international students. Enrolment rose by 48.7 per cent from 3,26,120 in 2014 to around 4,85,000 in 2024. In 2023, Indian students accounted for 42.9 per cent of all international students in Canada, with 2,33,272 Indians receiving study permits, as per official IRCC data.

International education has become a major contributor to Canada's economy, adding CAD 30.9 billion (approximately INR 1.92 lakh crore) to GDP in 2022, or about 1.2 per cent of total GDP. Canada's appeal lies in its strong post-study work and migration pathways. The Post-Graduation Work Permit allows graduates to work for up to three years, while the Student Direct Stream ensures faster visa processing for Indian applicants.

Initiatives such as EduCanada, the International Education Strategy (2019-2024), and the Global Affairs Canada-SEED programme have further strengthened Canada's global education footprint. High student satisfaction, inclusive migration policies and long-term workforce integration remain key pull factors.

Australia

Australia has recorded a 50.9 per cent increase in international students, rising from 3,47,560 in 2014 to 5,24,514 in 2023. International education is now Australia's third-largest service export, contributing about AUD 51 billion (around INR 2.85 lakh crore) in 2023-24, or nearly 1.9 per cent of GDP.

As of September 2023, over 1.2 lakh Indian students were studying in Australia. Indians were also the top recipients of permanent residency in the 2023-24 migration programme, with 49,814 grants issued. Australia's Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485), Destination Australia Programme, and skilled migration pathways such as visas 189, 190 and 491 continue to attract Indian students.

The Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership, along with strong regulatory frameworks like the ESOS Act and the National Code of Practice, ensures quality education, student protection and clear post-study options. Government-backed initiatives such as the Australian Strategy for International Education (2021-2030) and "Study in Australia" branding campaigns further boost its appeal.

European Union Gains Ground

The European Union is emerging as a strong alternative destination, particularly for students seeking affordable, high-quality education and research-focused programmes. As of 2023, India was the third-largest source country for international students in the EU. Germany, Ireland and Latvia host the highest proportions of Indian students within the bloc.

The EU's internationalisation approach focuses on equity, inclusion and academic mobility. Many Indian students stay back through employment, research roles or EU Blue Card pathways, especially in STEM fields. Tools such as Europass, ECTS, the Diploma Supplement and EURAXESS have streamlined credit transfer, qualification recognition and researcher mobility, while student-friendly visa directives have eased entry for non-EU learners.