NTA To Release NEET UG 2019 Admit Card Today

NEET UG 2019 admit card today @ ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2019 exam which will be conducted on May 5, 2019. National Entrance cum Eligibility Test for Under Graduate programmes (NEET UG) is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes approved by MCI. NEET UG is the only entrance examination conducted for admission to medical and dental courses, except for entrances conducted for admission to AIIMS and JIPMER, in India.

NEET UG 2019: How To Download Admit Card?

Step one: Go to official NEET UG 2019 website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter the login details required. this will be the same login information created at the time of registration for the NEET UG 2019 exam.

Step four: Download the admit card and take a print out.

NEET UG 2019: Details On Admit Card

The NEET UG 2019 admit card will have the following details:

Candidate's Roll Number

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Category

Sub-Category

Photograph

Signature

Date of Birth

Language of Question Paper

Name and Address of examination Centre allotted.

NEET UG 2019: Important Information

After a candidate downloads their NEET UG admit card from the website, they will also be sent a copy of their NEET UG admit card in pdf format on the email id provided at the time of registration for the exam.

After downloading the NEET UG admit card, students should read the instructions given carefully and check the candidate's information provided.

Details about the Test Booklet, OMR, Answer Sheet and Marking Responses will also be made available at NTA website at the time of downloading of NEET UG Admit Card.

