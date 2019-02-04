National Testing Agency (NTA) Launches Mobile App For Mock Tests

The NTA conducts entrance exams for admission in higher educational institutions in the country.

Now, the candidates who are appearing for JEE Main, NEET or NTA NET exams will be able to practice for these competitive exams using an official app. The NTA or National Testing Agency, the newly formed organisation which conducts Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main for undergraduate engineering admissions and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, has launched a mobile application through which students can practice or take mock tests on their smartphones, according to the government.

The NTA recently conducted two competitive examinations under its supervision, the first edition of JEE Main 2019 in January and National Eligibility Test (NET) in December last year.

The second edition of JEE Main 2019 will be held in April for which the registration will begin next week.

The registration for NEET 2019 is over and the entrance test will be held in May.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said that in order to ensure no student is disadvantaged, the NTA has established a network of more than 4,000 Test Practice Centres (TPCs) to acquainten aspirants, especially those from rural areas, with computer-based tests (CBTs).

Students across the country can register themselves online at the NTA Website or the NTA students app for visiting the TPCs, he said, adding all these services are provided to the students free-of-cost.

More than one lakh students have registered at these TPCs and over one crore students have benefited from these app and web services, he added.

