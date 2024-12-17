NTA To Focus Only On Higher Education Entrance Exams, Check Major Reforms Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will only focus on conducting the entrance exams for higher education from 2025 onwards. As part of the examination reforms recommended by a high-level panel, the agency will cease to conduct any recruitment exams from the upcoming year. The decision was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday. "NTA will be limited to conducting only entrance exams for higher education and will not conduct any recruitment exams from next year," Pradhan told reporters.

Besides this, the education minister also noted that the NTA would be restructured in 2025 with ten new additional posts. "The agency will be restructured in 2025, at least ten new posts are being created and there will be many changes in functioning of NTA to ensure there is zero-error testing," he said.

He clarified that the Common University Entrance Test CUET- UG will continue to be conducted once a year. Discussions are also being held with the Health Ministry about whether the NEET exam should be conducted in traditional pen and paper based mode or switch to a Computer Based Test (CBT).

"The government is looking at moving to computer adaptive test and technology-driven entrance exams in the near future," he said.

The series of amendments by the education ministry were announced as part of examination reforms based on recommendation of a high level panel. The panel was set up earlier this year following alleged leak of medical entrance NEET exam and series of cancellations of other exams due to suspected leaks and other glitches.

(With inputs from PTI)