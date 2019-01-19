JEE Main Result 2019: January Scores Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Live Updates

JEE Main 2019 result: The scores can be accessed from the official website, jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main result for 2019 January exams has been released on the official website. The JEE Main 2019 results are available on the website, jeemain.nic.in. The NTA or National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main scores in a record time; 12 days ahead of the scheduled results date. The NTA, which is mandated to organise competitive examinations under the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD will organise the second edition of JEE Main in April this year and registration process for the same will start from next month.

January 19, 2019 12.15 pm: After the JEE Main April-2019 exam , according to the NTA, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 exams and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nic.in.

January 19, 2019 12.05 pm: The HRD minister says the result has been released in a record time, that too, 12 days ahead of the scheduled results date.

January 19, 2019 12.05 pm: The percentile scores of the exam held in January second week has been released. Check here what is percentile score.

