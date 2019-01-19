JEE Main Result 2019: January Scores Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Live Updates

The JEE Main 2019 results are available on the website, jeemain.nic.in. Check live updates here.

Education | | Updated: January 19, 2019 15:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main Result 2019: January Scores Released @ Jeemain.nic.in; Live Updates

JEE Main 2019 result: The scores can be accessed from the official website, jeemain.nic.in


New Delhi: 

JEE Main result for 2019 January exams has been released on the official website. The JEE Main 2019 results are available on the website, jeemain.nic.in. The NTA or National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main scores in a record time; 12 days ahead of the scheduled results date. The NTA, which is mandated to organise competitive examinations under the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD will organise the second edition of JEE Main in April this year and registration process for the same will start from next month.

JEE Main result 2019: Live updates

jee main result 2019, jee main 2019 result, jee mains 2019 result, jee main result, jee mains result, jeemain.nic.in nta, jee mains 2019 results, nta results 2019, jee main 2019 results, jeemain.nic.in, jee main percentile calculator 2019, jee main score, jee main results, jee main percentile, jee main news, jee main results 2019, JEE advanced, JEE Main percentile rank, percentile rank, what is percentile, what is percentile score, percentile rank calculator, percentile meaning, jee result news, jee main result updates

JEE Main result 2019: The scores have been released online on jeemain.nic.in 

January 19, 2019 12.15 pm: After the JEE Main April-2019 exam , according to the NTA, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 exams and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nic.in.

January 19, 2019 12.05 pm: The HRD minister says the result has been released in a record time, that too, 12 days ahead of the scheduled results date.

January 19, 2019 12.05 pm: The percentile scores of the exam held in January second week has been released. Check here what is percentile score.

January 19, 2019 11.50 am: JEE Main result released on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, jeemain.nic.in

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JEE Main resultJEE Main 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTH

................................ Advertisement ................................