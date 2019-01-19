JEE Main Result 2019: 15 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile Scores

JEE Main result 2019: The scores have been uploaded on the official website, jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main scores or JEE Main result 2019 on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. According to the Agency, the JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The exam was held in various sessions from January 8 to January 12. As per a press release from the NTA, 15 candidates have secured 100 score in the JEE main exam held in January second week. The JEE Main exam is held for admission to graduate level engineering and technological courses and also as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is a pre-requisite to get into prestigious IITs across the country.

Among the candidates who have secured 100 scores, four are from Telangana while there are three candidates from Maharashtra. There are two from each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Others are from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.

The marks obtained by each candidates in JEE Main exam are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

JEE Main 2019 Result: NTA Releases January Exam Scores, Direct Link Here

The following candidates have received 100 NTA Score in January 2019 examination in Paper-I (B.E. /B. Tech.):

1. Dhruv Arora (Madhya Pradesh)

2. Raj Aryan Agrawal (Maharashtra)

3. Adelly Sai Kiran (Telangana)

4. Bojja Chetan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)

5. Sambit Behera (Rajasthan)

6. Naman Gupta (Uttar Pradesh)

7. Yindukuri Jayanth Phani Sai (Telangana)

8. Vishwanth K (Telangana)

9. Himanshu Gaurav Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

10. Kevin Martin (Karnataka)

11. Shubhankar Gambhir (Rajasthan)

12. Battepati Karthikeya (Telangana)

13. Ankit Kumar Misra (Maharashtra)

14.Jayesh Singla (Punjab)

15. Gupta Kartikey Chandresh (Maharashtra)

Meanwhile, the Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the ranklist for the JEE Main exam 2019 (using the scores from both January and April exams) will be announced after along with the JEE Main April results.

Click here for more Education News