JEE Main Result 2019 Announced By NTA @ Jeemain.nic.in; Check Now

JEE Main result 2019: The results of first JEE Main exam, conducted by NTA between January 8 and January 12, 2019 in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad, have been released online on jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main result 2019 can be accessed from the official website after entering the application number and date of birth of the candidates. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates were registered for Paper 1 ( held for admissions in B.E. and B. Tech. in engineering and technological institutes across the country and also as an eligibility for JEE Advanced) in this exam. National Testing Agency or NTA had released the JEE Main answer keys before the release of results.

There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 Observers, 254 City- Coordinators and 25 State Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The Paper-I was conducted in a total of 8 shifts from 9th to 12th January 2019. The JEE Main result of Paper- I have been declared today.

According to a press release from the NTA, 15 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main's first edition held in January.

The JEE Main scores, which have been published online today, are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, according to the NTA.

The marks obtained by candidates in JEE Main exam are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

