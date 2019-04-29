JEE Main Result 2019 Soon, Here's How To Check

JEE Main result 2019: The results will be released today on jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 result today. Students who had appeared for the exam may check their results on the official website of JEE Main result, jeemain.nic.in. NTA will also release the All India Rankings of students who gave the exam for both January and April. The best score of the two exams will be considered for further use. The candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 students are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. Those who don't qualify for JEE Advanced exam can apply to other NITs, private colleges and other state-government colleges based on the JEE Main score.

JEE Main Result 2019: How NTA Scores, Rank Lists Are Prepared

JEE Main Result 2019: How to download results and NTA Score

Follow the steps given here to download your JEE Main results:

- Visit the official website, https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

- Tap on the 'JEE (Main) April 2019 NTA Score' link displayed on the home page.

- Put your application number and date of birth on the webpage being shown.

JEE Main Result 2019: What Is Normalization Procedure Based On Percentile Score

- Click on the submit button.

- Scores will be displayed on the screen.

You may download the JEE Main Result 2019 for further reference in future.

JEE Main Result For April Exam Today; Direct Link Here

The scores of the four NTA for every candidate in both Paper-1 of JEE (Main) January 2019 and of JEE (Main) April 2019 will be compiled together for the result. An overall merit list will be prepared. It will display the scores obtained and All India Ranks held by the candidates.

