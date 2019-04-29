JEE Main Result For April Exam Today; Direct Link Here

JEE Main result 2019: The direct link has been provided here. Check your results from the link.

JEE Main result date for April 2019 exams will be declared today. According to an official from National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main result will be declared before 7 pm today. The NTA had earlier announced that the JEE Main results will be announced by April 30. The JEE Main April result will be published on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The NTA held JEE Maain Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams in second and first weeks of April. The first edition was held in January and the results were also declared in the same month.

JEE Main result 2019: Direct link

Click on this direct link to check your JEE Main result 2019:

JEE Main result 2019 direct link

JEE Main result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your JEE Main result:

Step 1 : Click on the direct link given above

Step 2 : On next page open, enter your registration details

Step 3: Submit the details and check your JEE Main result from next page

The NTA scores of both the examination and rank of Paper-1 of JEE Main 2019 for all candidates who appeared in January 2019 as well as in April 2019 will be declared by 7 pm today.

This will comprise of the four NTA scores obtained by the candidate in first attempt four NTA scores obtained in second attempt and four NTA scores for those appeared in both the attempts (best of the two Total NTA scores) along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2019 provided and subject to other conditions of eligibility being met. The rank will comprise All India rank and All India category rank.

10.25 lakh students had appeared for the second edition of the exam held in April while 10.13 lakh candidates sat for the exam in January.

The official data also suggested that in both the exams, 72 per cent of the candidates were common candidates i.e., more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in both the JEE Main exams held this year.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.