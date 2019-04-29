JEE Main Result To Be Announced Today; Live Updates

JEE Main result 2019: What will happen if two or more candidates obtain equal NTA Score

In case of a tie, i.e. when two or more candidates obtain equal Total NTA Score in JEE Main 2019 results, inter-se merit of such candidates will be determined in following order:





Rank list for admission to B.E. /B. Tech. (in institutions other than IITs):





- NTA score in Mathematics

- NTA score in Physics

- NTA score in Chemistry

- Candidates older in age

- If the resolution is not possible after this criterion, candidates will be given the same rank.



