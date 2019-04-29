JEE Main Result To Be Announced Today; Live Updates

JEE Main result 2019: JEE Main result April 2019 will be released today evening. National testing Agency which conducted the first JEE Main exam of the year in January and the second JEE Main in April had said that the result for April JEE Main will be released before the end of April. JEE Main result will be released on official website, jeemain.nic.in. More than 9 lakh students appeared in the second JEE Main 2019 and are anxiously waiting for their result. After this result, the status of those who qualify for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will also become clear. The top 2,24,000 rankers in JEE Main (including those who appeared in January exam) will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam. JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs. Several states also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programmes offered at engineering institutes/colleges funded by state governments.
JEE Main result for April exams will be released today.
The NTA scores of both the examination and rank of Paper-1 of JEE Main 2019 for all candidates who appeared in January 2019 as well as in April 2019 will be declared by 7 pm today. This will comprise of the four NTA scores obtained by the candidate in first attempt four NTA scores obtained in second attempt and four NTA scores for those appeared in both the attempts (best of the two Total NTA scores) along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2019 provided and subject to other conditions of eligibility being met. The rank will comprise All India rank and All India category rank.
The four NTA scores for each of the candidates in Paper-1 of JEE Main January 2019 as well as for the April 2019 will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List / Ranking.