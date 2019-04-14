JEE Main Answer Key Released; Challenge Submission Option Opens

JEE Main Answer Key 2019: Know How To Download

JEE Main 2019 answer keys, question papers and response sheets have been released online. Candidates who took the exam in April can now download the answer key from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body. JEE Main Answer Key. Candidates can challenge the official JEE main answer key on or before April 16. "Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking," reads the official notice.

"The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee," it adds.

The JEE main result will be announced latest by April 30, as per the exam schedule released by the exam conducting agency. The result for architecture paper will be released before mid-May.

The second JEE main exam was held on 7-12 April and a total of 9,58,619 candidates had registered for it.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.