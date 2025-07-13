Indian Army Agniveer Exam Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Army is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 soon on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The written exam was held between June 30 and July 10, with the Agniveer GD CEE specifically conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025, in online mode across various centres in India.

The exam featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was conducted in 13 regional languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Assamese.

How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025

Once released, candidates can check the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025" link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your credentials

Step 4. The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and save it for future use

Step 6. Take a printout future

Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

After checking the answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores and submit objections if they find discrepancies in any answers. Objections must be supported with valid documents. Once reviewed, the Indian Army will issue a final answer key after necessary corrections.

For latest updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Indian Army.