Indian Army Agniveer Physical Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon, Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Physical Exam 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Physical Examination dates are expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates will be be able to check the dates on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian army is expected release a detailed notification containing the examination dates for the physical and medical examination.

Agniveer Physical Examination Details

Candidates who had qualified in the Agniveer written Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be able to participate in the the physical examinations, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test- which assesses candidates' physical ability through a 1.6 kilometer run push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups.

Physical Measurement Test- this involves measuring candidate's height, weight and chest as part of the selection process.

Medical Examination- this includes a health check-up which helps assess if the candidate is healthy or not for the role of Agniveer.

Candidates who clear the physical exams are required to go through a Document Verification (DV) process where they are asked to submit documents pertaining to their age, educational qualifications, identity and category certificates.

Candidates may also be applicable for a psychological assessment.

The final merit list- specifying the qualified candidates for the role of Agniveer will be released on the basis of candidate's scores achieved in the written examination (Phase I), Phase II- Physical Exams, DV and the number of vacancies available for the post.

The Indian Army Agniveer result was released on July 26, 2025 in roll-number wise format.