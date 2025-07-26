Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared, Direct Link Here

Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer CEE result has been declared. Candidates can download the result on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The result has been published in roll number-wise format for several categories.
Candiates are advised to visit the official website, Join Indian Army to download result of all categories.
Download Result Directly Through the links provided below for the year 2025:
- "Ambala Agniveer Men All Category Result Link"- Ambala Men All and Cental Category
- "Agniveer Women Military Police Common Aptitude Test Result Link"- WMP CAT Result
- Download Mandi result here, "Mandi CEE Result".
- Civil Candidates -Ambala Result link, "Civil Candiates 2025".
- Serving Candiates -Ambala Link, "Serving Candidates".
- "Ambala ARO Charkhi Daadri CEE Result Link"- Daadri CEE Result
- Hamirpur CEE Result 2025- Hamirpur CEE Result
- "RTG Zone- Palampur CEE Result 2025"- Palampur CEE Result
- "Hisar CEE Result 2025"- Hisar CEE Result 2025
- "Palampur CEE Result 2025"- Palampur CEE Result
- "Shimla Result CEE 2025"- Shimla CEE Result
- "Rohtak Agniveer CEE Result 2025"- Rohtak CEE Result
Candiates can keep refreshing for result links that will be added here.
Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: How To Download Agniveer Result?
- Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "CEE Results", under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment".
- A new link will open.
- The new page will show details such as Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject and Download option.
- Candidates may download the result accordingly.
- Save the result for future reference.
Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: What Comes After The Result?
Candidates who will qualify in the written examination (Phase I) will be required to go through the Phase II requirements- which requires candidates to clear the:
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
- Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements
- Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check
- Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates
- Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment
The final merit list will be released based on the candidate's scores achieved in the written examination (Phase I), Phase 2 and the number of vacancies available.