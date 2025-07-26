Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared, Direct Link Here

Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer CEE result has been declared. Candidates can download the result on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The result has been published in roll number-wise format for several categories.

Candiates are advised to visit the official website, Join Indian Army to download result of all categories.

Download Result Directly Through the links provided below for the year 2025:

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: How To Download Agniveer Result?

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "CEE Results", under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment".

A new link will open.

The new page will show details such as Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject and Download option.

Candidates may download the result accordingly.

Save the result for future reference.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: What Comes After The Result?

Candidates who will qualify in the written examination (Phase I) will be required to go through the Phase II requirements- which requires candidates to clear the:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements

Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check

Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment

The final merit list will be released based on the candidate's scores achieved in the written examination (Phase I), Phase 2 and the number of vacancies available.