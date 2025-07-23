Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Expected Release Date, How To Check, And What's Next

Indian Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Update Live: The Indian Army is expected to release the Agniveer CEE 2025 results in the last or second-last week of July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) must keep an eye on the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in - for the latest updates and result link.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Date and Time: When will results be out?

As of now, the Indian Army has not announced an official date or time for the result declaration. However, based on recent media reports, the Agniveer result is likely to be declared between July 24 and July 30, 2025.

Internet Flooded With Indian Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Update Posts

As the result date draws near, the internet is flooded with posts and speculation around the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 results. Social media platforms and educational forums are witnessing a surge in traffic as thousands of aspirants eagerly await updates. Many are sharing unofficial result dates, but candidates are strongly advised to rely only on joinindianarmy.nic.in for accurate and official information.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Exam Dates

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 exam was held between June 30 and July 10, 2025. The General Duty (GD) exam was conducted from June 30 to July 3.

Where and How to Check Indian Agniveer Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their result online:

1. Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

2. Click on "Agniveer Results 2025" on the homepage

3. Log in using your Registration ID and Password

4. Download the result PDF and search for your roll number

5. Take a printout for Phase II and future reference

Official Notification Says:

"Candidates will be shortlisted based on cut-off marks applied to written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The list of shortlisted roll numbers will be published on the official Indian Army website."

What Happens After the Indian Agniveer CEE Result 2025 ? Understanding Phase I and Phase II

Phase I - Online CEE

• Conducted in 13 languages at CBT centres

• Objective-type MCQs

• No negative marking

Phase II - Rally and Screening

1. Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) - Height, chest, weight check

3. Medical Examination - Full body check-up by Army doctors

4. Document Verification - Academic and identity-related documents

5. Adaptability Test (if applicable) - Psychological screening

6. Final Merit List - Based on total performance and seat availability

Documents Required for Indian Army Agniveer Phase II

• Class 10 & 12 certificates and mark sheets

• Diploma or degree certificates (if applicable)

• Government-issued ID (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

• Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

• No Objection Certificate (for govt employees)

• Character certificate (issued within 6 months)

• All admit cards

• Recent passport-size photographs

When Will Phase II Admit Card Be Available?

Admit cards for Phase II will be released in the candidate login section shortly after the results are published. If not received at least 5 days before your rally date, contact your nearest Army Recruiting Office (ARO) immediately.



